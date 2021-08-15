Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $22.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 131.05. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.