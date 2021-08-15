Panda Yield Price Hits $0.0413 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $57,664.51 and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00858181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00104325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044218 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

