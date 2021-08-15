Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $237.50

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 237.30 ($3.10), with a volume of 2592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.20 ($3.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.68.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

