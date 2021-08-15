Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.56.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$37.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.11.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

