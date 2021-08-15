Pason Systems Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.