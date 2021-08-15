Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

