Payfair (PFR) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Payfair has a total market cap of $121,572.50 and $1.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded 450.9% higher against the US dollar. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00867946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043780 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

