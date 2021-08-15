Paysafe (PSFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSFE opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.