PCCW Limited Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4146 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of PCCWY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.48.
