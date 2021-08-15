PCCW Limited Announces Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4146 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PCCWY opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.