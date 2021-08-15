Peculium Price Tops $0.0020 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $294,870.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peculium has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Peculium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

