Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $610,082.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $610,082.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00154577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.61 or 0.99944599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00879375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.79 or 0.07069794 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

