pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 18% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1,049.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00134217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.59 or 1.00276454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00881088 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.97 or 0.06973061 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.