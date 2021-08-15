Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Capitalization Tops $30.40 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $30.40 million and $7.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

