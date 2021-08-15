Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PMNXF stock remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.