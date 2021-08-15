Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 827 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 206,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

