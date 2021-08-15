Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $70,000 in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

AGTC opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

