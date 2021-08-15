Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 505 ($6.60).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital raised their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PETS stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 480.40 ($6.28). The stock had a trading volume of 739,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,140. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

