Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.