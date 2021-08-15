PGGM Investments Acquires New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

NYSE:EL opened at $326.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.14 and a 1 year high of $336.55.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

