PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total transaction of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,029 shares of company stock worth $35,044,819. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $364.07 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

