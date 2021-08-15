PGGM Investments Purchases 1,702 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 407.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,746.87.

CMG stock opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,620.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

