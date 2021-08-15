PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,281 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $587.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.10 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.81, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

