PGGM Investments Sells 51,759 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,759 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $540.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.80. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

