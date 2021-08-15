Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,484,000 after acquiring an additional 288,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.