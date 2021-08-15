Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.
PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
PHR stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
