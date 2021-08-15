PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $5.05 million and $226,199.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,402,309 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

