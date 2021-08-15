Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.