Pixelworks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pixelworks in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 198,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

