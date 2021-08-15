Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTV. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

