Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of PLSQF stock remained flat at $$19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.