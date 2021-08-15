Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $451.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $444.20 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 759,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,295. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

