Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

NYSE PBH opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

