Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $4.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00389316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.