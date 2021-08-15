Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,559 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.10. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

