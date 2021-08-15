Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $924.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

