Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

