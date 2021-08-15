Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,743 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Heartland Express worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heartland Express by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.