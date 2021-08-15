Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,083 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in WNS by 18.4% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of WNS opened at $83.14 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

