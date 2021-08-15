Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSWW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 883,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Principal Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

