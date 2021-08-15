Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

