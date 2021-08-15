ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Up 115.0% in July

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProPhotonix stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. ProPhotonix has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

