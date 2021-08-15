ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) Short Interest Up 115.0% in July

ProPhotonix Limited (OTCMKTS:STKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ProPhotonix stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. ProPhotonix has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.
ProPhotonix Company Profile
