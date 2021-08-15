ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.12% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,869. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

