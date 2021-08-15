Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 724.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 8.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

PRLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $79.00 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

