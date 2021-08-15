Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

PSA opened at $314.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $316.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

