Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466.44 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $466.44 million and $54.33 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

