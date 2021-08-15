Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $34.00 at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,674.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Purple Innovation by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 151,493 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 34.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

