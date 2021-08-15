Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 180.9% from the July 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIM remained flat at $$4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 171,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

