Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for BTRS Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTRS in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BTRS news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last ninety days.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

