Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

APTX stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

