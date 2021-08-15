Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Issued By SVB Leerink

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 19.99. Equillium has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362 in the last ninety days. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

