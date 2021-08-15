Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

